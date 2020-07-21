SALZILLO, EDWARD M.
86 years old, passed away on July 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Mario Salzillo and Marianna Marcella Salzillo; brother of the late Raymond Salzillo, Lucy Collacone and Gloria Vendetti.
He graduated from URI in Electrical Engineering, worked at IBM in Kingston, NY and the IBM Center for Exploratory Studies in Cambridge, MA.
In 1968 he co-founded International Data Sciences in Providence, RI and led his company for forty years until his retirement.
His company created an early data-testing instrument that was used by the US Government in the early Apollo missions.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Jane Cipolla Salzillo; his son Stephen Salzillo of Norton, MA; his daughter-in-law Andrea Barber Salzillo; and his two grandchildren, Mario Joseph Salzillo and Elena Maria Salzillo.
He had resided in Narragansett for forty-eight years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10am in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. His burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are Friday from 5-7pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory-SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.