Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Edward N. Gronneberg


Edward N. Gronneberg Obituary
GRONNEBERG, EDWARD N.
99, formerly of Cranston, died Saturday at home. Beloved husband of the late Bonilyn R. (Tomlin) Gronneberg and the late Ruth M. (Thomas) Tomlin-Gronneberg. He is survived by four daughters: Linda Gaulin, Bonnie Harbourt, Kathy Pazera & Andrea Richardson; eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Brother of the late May G. Degnan and Arnold Green.
Ed graduated from Hope High School in 1938; served as a Naval Aviator during WWII and worked for 35 years as an agent for Nationwide Insurance. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, Providence.
Memorial service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday, June 21 at 4 PM. Calling hours prior from 2-4 PM. Interment private in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Donations in his memory may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 747 Broad Street, Providence, RI 02907 or to The Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square Suite 2, Boston, MA 02129. Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 19 to June 20, 2019
