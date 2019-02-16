Home

Edward N. "Norm" Humphreys

Edward N. "Norm" Humphreys, 91, of N. Ft. Myers, FL, and Narragansett, RI, on February 12, 2019. Survived by loving wife Barbara, son Edward Jr., daughters Cynthia and Kristine, four grandsons and four great-grandchildren, brother Bruce and sister Hope Steadman, sister-in-law Carole Barnard. A graveside service will be held in RI at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches https://www.youthranches.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
