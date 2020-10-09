Or Copy this URL to Share

69, a lifelong resident of North Providence, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Kent Hospital.

He was the devoted son of the late Edward N. Rotondo, Sr. and Rose (D'Angelo) Rotondo.

Eddy worked for over 36 years for the State of RI. He was a Custodial Supervisor at RIC and he also spent many years working at the State House.

A resident of Victoria Court in Cranston, Eddy found peace and happiness being cared for by a loving staff, especially Anna Carbone, the receptionist.

In his spare time, Eddy was an avid gardener. He loved people and all animals. He was a family man who was generous and such a kind soul who was always ready to help anyone in need.

Eddy is survived by his dear son, Edward N. Rotondo, III; his beloved sister, Lois Caplinger and her husband Gary; his treasured cousin, Madeline Marino; his former wife, Cheryl Rotondo; and also several cousins, friends, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eddy is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Rotondo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eddy's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10AM at St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Visitation and burial is respectfully omitted. Arrangements are entrusted to A.A. MARIANI AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 200 Hawkins St., Providence.

