ONANIAN, EDWARD
82 of East Greenwich, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 1, 2019. Born in Woonsocket, RI, Edward was the son of the late Takouhi Donabedian Krekorian and John C. Onanian.
Before his retirement, Edward had a lifelong career at the US Department of Labor in Washington, DC focusing on Labor Management Relations. Career highlights included initiating a program for global economic conferences in Paris, France; being part of an official delegation led by the US Secretary of Labor to Israel; and representing the United States in the Geneva economic conferences. Edward graduated from Classical High School (1954), Brown University (1958) summa cum laude, and earned his doctorate degree in Economics from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.
Edward was a dedicated and active member of the Armenian church, serving in many capacities over the course of his life. He was known for his honesty and integrity, keen sense of humor and great wit.
He leaves his wife of 57 years, Zvart Avedisian Onanian, his daughters Laurie and Deborah Onanian, son-in-law Eric Stickler, and cherished grandsons, John Edward and Avedis George. Hs is also survived by his brother, Harry Krekorian, Jr. In addition he is survived by two brother and sister in-laws Edward and Pamela Avedisian and Paul and Esta Avedisian, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Paramaz and Saranelle Avedisian.
The services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with calling hours beginning at 10am and funeral service at 11am at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church, 70 Jefferson Street, Providence, RI. Burial to follow at North Burial Ground, Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church Endowment Fund.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019