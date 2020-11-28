McCOOL, EDWARD P.
97, passed away November 25th. Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late John and Annie (Jackowitz) McCool. He was educated at LaSalle Academy and Manhattan College. He served in the 12th Army Group in Europe during WWII and was employed by Equifax in offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Providence. He was a member of the East Providence Council, Knights of Columbus and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Ed had a lifelong interest in vintage motor cars and had active memberships in several antique car organizations. In addition to his wife Barbara (Powers), he is survived by three daughters, Erin Lager and her husband, Jeff and their sons, Jacob, Samuel, and Nathan of Hillsborough, CA, Moira McCool and her husband Robert Guglielmo and their daughters, Emma and Eva of Wakefield, RI, and Megan Caulson and her husband Christopher and their twins, Kyle and Kaitlyn of San Diego, CA. At his request,visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.