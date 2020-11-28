1/1
Edward P. McCool
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCOOL, EDWARD P.
97, passed away November 25th. Born in East Providence, he was the son of the late John and Annie (Jackowitz) McCool. He was educated at LaSalle Academy and Manhattan College. He served in the 12th Army Group in Europe during WWII and was employed by Equifax in offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Providence. He was a member of the East Providence Council, Knights of Columbus and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Ed had a lifelong interest in vintage motor cars and had active memberships in several antique car organizations. In addition to his wife Barbara (Powers), he is survived by three daughters, Erin Lager and her husband, Jeff and their sons, Jacob, Samuel, and Nathan of Hillsborough, CA, Moira McCool and her husband Robert Guglielmo and their daughters, Emma and Eva of Wakefield, RI, and Megan Caulson and her husband Christopher and their twins, Kyle and Kaitlyn of San Diego, CA. At his request,visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved