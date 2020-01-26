|
|
Nedeau, Edward P.
Edward P. Nedeau, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Helen (Reynolds) Nedeau. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31, from 4:00-7:30pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Full obituary available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020