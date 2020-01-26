Home

Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
(401) 683-2511
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Connors Funeral Home
55 West Main Road
Portsmouth, RI 02871
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Lucy's Church
909 West Main Road
Middletown, RI
View Map
Nedeau, Edward P.
Edward P. Nedeau, 88, of Middletown, RI, passed away on January 20, 2020. He was the husband of the late Helen (Reynolds) Nedeau. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31, from 4:00-7:30pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Full obituary available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
