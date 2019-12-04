Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Edward P. Niejadlik Obituary
NIEJADLIK, EDWARD P.
76, of Warwick, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Leslie J. (Robinson) Niejadlik.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the loving son of the late Edward S. and Ann (Stoyko) Niejadlik.
Edward was employed as an Electrical Engineer at Gaskell Associates until retiring in 2006. Edward also was a member of the Electrical League Association and enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his beloved wife, Edward is survived by two daughters: Beth A. Niejadlik of Johnston and Amy L. Simpson (Kevin) of Burrillville; a step-daughter: Bethany Gay (Francis) of Wareham, MA; a step-son: Michael A. Sundberg (Karlie) of Johnston; a sister: Carolyn Deslaurier (Joseph) of Cranston; two sisters-in-law: Glenna Robinson and Jessica Kistner; and six cherished grandchildren: Alyssa Simpson, Laura Gay, Joshua Simpson, Sophia Gay, Kaylyn Sundberg and KaidenSundberg.
He was the brother of the late Dennis Niejadlik.
His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 7 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home Friday from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: The of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 or at: . www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
