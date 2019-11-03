|
|
Passarelli, Edward
Edward J. Passarelli, 62, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Leal) Passarelli.
There will be a funeral service for Edward on Friday, November 8th at 6:00pm in the Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel Street, Lincoln. The visitation will be on Friday from 5-6 pm in the church prior to the service.
Beverly has asked that relatives and friends join her for refreshments in the Church Hall after the service. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019