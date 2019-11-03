Home

Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapel Street Congregational Church
185 Chapel Street
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Chapel Street Congregational Church
185 Chapel Street
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Edward Passarelli Obituary
Passarelli, Edward
Edward J. Passarelli, 62, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of Beverly (Leal) Passarelli.
There will be a funeral service for Edward on Friday, November 8th at 6:00pm in the Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel Street, Lincoln. The visitation will be on Friday from 5-6 pm in the church prior to the service.
Beverly has asked that relatives and friends join her for refreshments in the Church Hall after the service. For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
