The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Pennacchini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Pennacchini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Pennacchini Obituary
PENNACCHINI, EDWARD
90, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela I. (Kratochwil) Pennacchini. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Gaetano "Thomas" and Palma (Manzi) Pennacchini. Edward worked as a pipefitter for many years before retiring. After retirement, Ed worked for Greico Motor Group serving as "man Friday" for Michael Greico, Jr. a boss he loved, and a job he loved.
Besides his wife Angela, he is survived by his son Edward T. Pennacchini; step-children Ronald Mello, Felicia Mello and Shirley Antunes; granddaughter, Jessica Norigian; step-grandchildren, Brittany and John Mello; dear sister, Rose Santagini. Edward was predeceased by his daughter Cynthia Ann Pennacchini.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 11:00 am. VISITING HOURS will precede his service from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now