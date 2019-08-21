|
PENNACCHINI, EDWARD
90, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Angela I. (Kratochwil) Pennacchini. Born in Cranston, he was a son of the late Gaetano "Thomas" and Palma (Manzi) Pennacchini. Edward worked as a pipefitter for many years before retiring. After retirement, Ed worked for Greico Motor Group serving as "man Friday" for Michael Greico, Jr. a boss he loved, and a job he loved.
Besides his wife Angela, he is survived by his son Edward T. Pennacchini; step-children Ronald Mello, Felicia Mello and Shirley Antunes; granddaughter, Jessica Norigian; step-grandchildren, Brittany and John Mello; dear sister, Rose Santagini. Edward was predeceased by his daughter Cynthia Ann Pennacchini.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday at 11:00 am. VISITING HOURS will precede his service from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Entombment will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019