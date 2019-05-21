|
DOLAN, EDWARD R,
78, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of Carolyn (Jacques) Dolan. Mr. Dolan was born in Central Falls, a son of the late John and Elizabeth (Obuchon) Dolan. He was an electrician for National Grid, retiring in 2000 after 39 years of service. He was a Greenville resident for 47 years, a communicant of St. Philip's Church and a member of the St. Philip's Men's Club. He was very involved with Smithfield Youth Sports, an avid fisherman and car enthusiast. Mr. Dolan enjoyed the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Carolyn, he was the father of Kristen M. Hebert of Glocester and Eric Dolan (Deputy Chief SPD) and his wife Pamela of Smithfield. He was the devoted grandfather of Curren Hebert and his wife Stephanie, Cameron Hebert, Michaela and Caitlin Dolan. He was the brother of the late Leona Burt, John, Ted, Frank, Leroy, Cliff, Walter, and Warren Dolan.
His funeral will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Philip Church, Greenville.
Burial will be private. Visitation, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hasbro Children's Hospital, P O Box H, Providence, RI 02901 will be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019