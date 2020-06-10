Edward Richard Reed III
REED III, EDWARD RICHARD
31, of Riverside passed away at his home on June 5, 2020. Eddie is survived by his loving parents Edward Jr and Jennifer, grandparents Edward Sr and Joan, his sister Amanda Rossi (Matt), Brother David (Kaitlin), and cherished sister and best friend Allyson. He also leaves behind his Uncle and Godfather Billy Reed. Eddy was an Uncle to Ruby, Reed, and Riley. Funeral services are private and are entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations.
For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
