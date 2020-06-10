REED III, EDWARD RICHARD
31, of Riverside passed away at his home on June 5, 2020. Eddie is survived by his loving parents Edward Jr and Jennifer, grandparents Edward Sr and Joan, his sister Amanda Rossi (Matt), Brother David (Kaitlin), and cherished sister and best friend Allyson. He also leaves behind his Uncle and Godfather Billy Reed. Eddy was an Uncle to Ruby, Reed, and Riley. Funeral services are private and are entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home and Cremations.
For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.