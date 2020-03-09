|
Ruggieri Sr., Edward
90, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Anna Celona) Ruggieri for 62 years. Born in Queens, NY, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Picano) Ruggieri. Mr. Ruggieri was the co-owner of J Ruggieri & Son's Grocery Market for 26 years. Ed was also a purchasing agent for the Department of Corrections until retirement. He was a former usher for St. Mary's Church, a former member of the St. Mary's Holy Name Society, St. Mary's Feast Society, Knightsville Seniors Club and the Italian Cultural Society. He was a US Army National Guard veteran. Ed was a lifelong musician playing the tuba in many bands including the 88th Army, Colonial and Shriners Band. He was a passionate Yankees fan; an avid gardener and was particularly fond of his fig trees. But most of all he loved his family including his cherished grandchildren and great-grandson. Besides his devoted wife, Anne, Ed is survived by his loving children, Lori Feery and her husband John of NJ, Edward Ruggieri Jr., and his wife Patrice of Warwick and Joseph Ruggieri of Providence. He was the cherished grandfather of Nicole Moschella and her husband Robert, Johnny Feery, Katherine Ruggieri, Edward Ruggieri III, Harrison Jones and great-grandfather of Dominick Moschella. He was the brother of Robert Ruggieri of Thailand and the late Joseph Ruggieri. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 11th, at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2020