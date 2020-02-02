|
|
SMITH, EDWARD ("ED")
of Narragansett and Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Pauline (DiBiasio) Smith and beloved father of Edward, David, and Stephen Smith. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and his many friends and colleagues.
Ed was born in Providence to the late Patrick J. and Elizabeth L. (Callahan) Smith. His brother, John Smith, survives him. Ed had a long and established career after earning his bachelor's degree from Bryant University. He worked for the State of Rhode Island for thirty-two years as an accountant in various departments including budget and fiscal services for MHRH. He also had a private accounting practice for twenty-five years before retiring. Ed was a proud US Marine Corps Veteran.
When he was not working, he was always busy. Ed enjoyed golfing, riding his bike and grilling. He earned his 4th degree membership of the Knights of Columbus Adams Assembly, Dylan Council. He served on the Board of Directors for the RI Public Accountants and was a member of the Sons of Irish Kings. He was known by his family and many friends for his sense of humor, kindness, and enthusiasm for life.
Besides his wife and sons, he leaves behind a most devoted and loving family including his daughters-in-law, Anne, Catherine, and Kelly Smith, and his five grandchildren, Edward, Elizabeth, Madeline, Wyatt, and Callahan Smith.
His funeral will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett with a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday 4-7 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020