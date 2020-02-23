|
DAMASO, EDWARD T., Jr.
Major, US Army Ret., age 87, died peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence with his family at his side.
Born in Providence to Edward T. Damaso Sr. and Louise (Laurienzo) Damaso, he was the beloved husband of Susan J. (Ettlinger) Eastwood Damaso and of the late Joanne M. (Martell) Damaso. Father of Debra L. Northcutt & her husband Andrew and his late infant son Michael Thomas Damaso. "Poppy" to three granddaughters: Cristina Hendrickson (husband Matthew), Jessica Alton (husband Samuel) and Alissa Northcutt and "G-Pops" to four great grandchildren: Andrew, William & Edward Hendrickson and Abigail Alton.
Ed served nearly 24 years in the US Army including over 20 years of active duty. He served almost 8 years overseas during the Korean and Vietnam Wars and retired on June 30, 1972. He was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division as well as the US Army Special Forces.
His military decorations included a Bronze Star (1 OLC), a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts as well as a Combat Infantryman Badge; the Army Commendation Medal (3 OLC); a Parachute Badge; a Korean Service Medal; a UN Service Medal; a National Defense Service Medal (1 OLC); a Vietnam Service Medal; the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 Device and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry both awarded by the South Vietnamese Government; Vietnam Jump Wings; a Meritorious Unit Citation and an Armed Forces Reserve Medal.
After retiring from the military, Ed started his own kitchen cabinet and furniture refinishing business, Heritage Refinishing. He was an avid collector of guns and military memorabilia, a member of the Massasoit Gun Club and was an active member of the 3rd Infantry Division Alumni Association.
Funeral service at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM. Burial with military honors in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Donations in his memory may be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (woundedwarriorproject.org) or to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 (hopehealthri.org). Condolences may be offered & memories shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 23, 2020