|
|
GREENE, EDWARD T. "TED"
81, of Eagle Dr. North Kingstown and formerly of The Villages in Florida, passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to Jeannette M. (Roy) Greene.
Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late Alfred W. and Mildred (Gerhard) Greene.
Ted was a Navy veteran, successful businessman, and life-long athlete. He was generous with his time and resources to multiple service organizations and social clubs. He was the former owner and president of American Welding Company in West Greenwich. Ted "The Bear" Greene was known especially throughout the Pawtuxet Valley area as a champion athlete in softball, golf, and bowling. He was the team sponsor and pitcher for the American Welding softball team which won multiple championships as part of the Pawtuxet Valley Semi-Fast Pitch League during the 70's and 80's. Ted was a long-time member of both Quidnessett and Valley Country Clubs (QCC & VCC) and served on the Board of Governors of VCC for three years. He was the RI Golf Association (RIGA) Senior Amateur Champion in 1998 and served in various capacities as a golf official, the vice-president, and the president for the RIGA. Ted was a member and served many years as vice-president, then one year as president of the West Warwick Lions Club and was also a long-time member of Club Frontenac. He enjoyed and excelled at card playing.
Besides his wife, Ted is survived by his children, Deborah L. McCoy and her husband Matthew of North Kingstown, Michelle R. Broussard of Matthews, NC, Eric R. Greene and his wife Linda of West Greenwich, Edward T. Greene Jr. and his wife Kristine of South Kingstown, Thomas M. Greene of Leesburg, FL, Daniel R. Greene and his wife Jennifer of North Kingstown, Alan W. Greene and his wife Dulce of Rehoboth, MA, and 18 of his grandchildren. He was the grandfather of the late Steffan Brent Bottella and brother of the late Alfred "Bud" Greene and Mildred Roy.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Friday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte. 3), Coventry. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (http://www2.jdrf.org/goto/TedGreene) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020