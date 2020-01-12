|
TAHAN, EDWARD
96, of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Genevieve (Khanjian) Tahan. Born in Aleppo, Syria, he was the son of the late Shamoun and Naomi Tahan.
Edward worked as a carpenter at the former L Vaughn Company in Warwick for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his loving children, Colette DiChristopher and her husband Michael of Merritt Island, FL, Simon Tahan and his wife Kim of Warwick, RI; cherished grandchildren David, Joseph, Lindsay and great grandson Daniel; dear siblings Lili, Violette and Jacqueline. He was the brother of the late Georgette and John.
His funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Health First Hospice, 1131 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL 32904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020