The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Tahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Tahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Tahan Obituary
TAHAN, EDWARD
96, of Merritt Island, FL, formerly of Cranston, RI, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Genevieve (Khanjian) Tahan. Born in Aleppo, Syria, he was the son of the late Shamoun and Naomi Tahan.
Edward worked as a carpenter at the former L Vaughn Company in Warwick for many years before his retirement.
He is survived by his loving children, Colette DiChristopher and her husband Michael of Merritt Island, FL, Simon Tahan and his wife Kim of Warwick, RI; cherished grandchildren David, Joseph, Lindsay and great grandson Daniel; dear siblings Lili, Violette and Jacqueline. He was the brother of the late Georgette and John.
His funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Health First Hospice, 1131 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL 32904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now