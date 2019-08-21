|
|
Tobin, Edward "Jerry"
Son of the late Theresa and Bernard Tobin, Husband of Pat, father to Edward & Maryellen of Smithfield, RI, David & Wendy of North Providence, RI and Patricia & Christopher of Rocky Hill, CT and Papa to Devon, Taressa, Jillianna, Brian, Melissa and Mitchell. Brother to James Tobin of North Providence and of the late Bernard Tobin. Uncle to Bernard and Karen Tobin of Chepachet, Theresa Tobin of North Providence, Jay Tobin of Tampa, Florida, Michael Tobin of Dunlap, Tennessee, Mary Tobin of Providence, Sean and Jennifer Tobin of North Providence, Kathy and Tim McDonough of Narragansett and Margaret Mary and Peter Wingate of Pawtucket.
Born in Providence, RI; lived in North Providence, RI and resided in The Villages, Florida. He retired from the Narragansett Electric Company where he had worked for 39 years.
He was a member of the Brotherhood of Utility Workers Local 310 and was on the supervisory board of the Wave Federal Credit Union for 21 years. He was an assistant coach of the North Providence Girls Softball team from 1980 – 1986.
He was a member of Louisquisset Country Club. Besides being with his family, playing golf was his passion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. in St Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the as Jerry was a (18) year transplant recipient from his cousin Peggy Burns of North Carolina, who we will be eternally grateful to forever.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends which he loved beyond words.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2019