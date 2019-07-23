Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wardyga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward W. Wardyga Jr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward W. Wardyga Jr. Obituary
WARDYGA JR., EDWARD W.
"Eddy", age 72, formerly of Wampanoag Trail, died July 17, 2019 at Waterview Villa. He was born on June 29, 1947, a son of the late Edward W. Wardyga and the late Myrtle (Hunt) Wardyga.
Eddy worked as a Supervisor of Food Protection for the RI Department of Health for 35 years. He proudly served our country with the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Eddy was a generous and kind gentleman; enjoyed time with his family and friends and going to the Flea markets.
He is survived by his cousins Shirley Ottone of East Providence, Sandra Armenti of Seekonk, Kevin Cinq-Mars of East Providence, Craig Cinq-Mars of East Providence and a longtime friend Janice Mc Laughlin of Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 27th, from 1-3PM at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Burial will be private.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now