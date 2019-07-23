|
WARDYGA JR., EDWARD W.
"Eddy", age 72, formerly of Wampanoag Trail, died July 17, 2019 at Waterview Villa. He was born on June 29, 1947, a son of the late Edward W. Wardyga and the late Myrtle (Hunt) Wardyga.
Eddy worked as a Supervisor of Food Protection for the RI Department of Health for 35 years. He proudly served our country with the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Eddy was a generous and kind gentleman; enjoyed time with his family and friends and going to the Flea markets.
He is survived by his cousins Shirley Ottone of East Providence, Sandra Armenti of Seekonk, Kevin Cinq-Mars of East Providence, Craig Cinq-Mars of East Providence and a longtime friend Janice Mc Laughlin of Johnston.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 27th, from 1-3PM at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019