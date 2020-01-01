Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church
54 Cedar Swamp Road
Smithfield, RI
Dr. Edwin A. Boger Sr. Obituary
Boger, Sr., Dr. Edwin A.
96, of North Providence, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 while a Hope Hospice Care patient with his devoted wife at his side. Born in Providence, he was the first child of August and Fieda (Kuehner) Boger. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Alfred, his daughter Joanne, and son Edwin August Jr.
He was the beloved husband of Margaret E. (Pacey) Boger who was the love of his life. Also survived by daughter, Christine Hanley, grandchildren Catherine and Elizabeth Hanley, Megan and Christopher (Laura) Jenkins, great grandchildren Amanda, Ryan, and Liviana, brothers, Henry Boger and Robert (Gail) Boger, three nephews and a niece.
Relatives and friend are invited to Visitation from 1-6pm in Anderson Winfield Home, Greenville on Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10am at Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, 54 Cedar Swamp Road. Smithfield, RI 02917. Interment in Highland Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts to Our Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, The Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Boger Endowed Scholarship (Worcester State University) or a church or . For complete obit visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 1, 2020
