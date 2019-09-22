|
SHERMAN, EDWIN C.
94, of North Kingstown and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Roberts Health Center, North Kingstown. He was the husband of the late Norma F. (LaVigne) Sherman, Enid C. (Smith) Sherman, and Roberta (Bouquet) Sherman.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late E. Sidney and Esther (Foster) Sherman, he had lived in Lincoln for most of his life before moving to Greenville for 5 years. He had lived in North Kingstown for the past 4 years.
Mr. Sherman was the fleet manager for Teknor-Apex, Inc., Pawtucket for many years before retiring.
He was a member of Mount Moriah Lodge #8, F. & A.M., Lincoln. He was also a member of the Lime Rock Fire Department, Lincoln, where he had a fire truck named in his honor.
Ed was a World War II Army Air Force veteran.
He is survived by one son, Edwin R. Sherman (Nancy) of North Kingstown; two daughters, Kathy Hainsworth (William) of Gotha, FL and Donna McShane (Donald) of Layton, UT; one brother, Franklin F. Sherman of Lincoln; three grandchildren, Kara McShane, Lisa Bentz and Mason Sherman; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Roger S. Sherman and Jean King.
His funeral service will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11 A.M. in Historic Swan Point Chapel, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. Burial, with military honors, will follow. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Sherman's memory to one's favorite charity would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 22, 2019