Edwin F. Sutcliffe
1956 - 2020
Sutcliffe, Edwin F.
Edwin "Eddie" Fred Sutcliffe, age 63, passed away October 12, 2020 quietly at home in Mount Vernon, Ohio. A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, he was born in Providence on November 4, 1956 to the late Ernest A. and Esther E. (Nelson) Sutcliffe. Thirty-one years ago, Eddie founded Universal Shaped Wire and with the help of his father and sons, built it into a successful manufacturing business. He also worked as a supervisor for United Parcel Service across New England for 16 years. He loved his family dearly; he enjoyed the ocean and had a penchant for electrical-mechanical engineering. Eddie will be fondly remembered for his humor and gift of gab. He attended Cranston High School East and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Eddie is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Tony) Souza, and sons, Derek, Tyler and Dylan, and their mother, Lisa. Papa Ed was loved by his five grandchildren and two great grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Ernest (Candace) Sutcliffe, Evelyn (Jay) Gildenmeister and Ellen (Joey) Scianna.
A memorial service for family and close friends will be held in the Spring.
Lord, those who die still live in Your Presence, their lives change but do not end. In company with Christ, Who dies and now lives, may Eddie, Rejoice in your kingdom.
Eternal rest grant to Edwin, O' Lord, and let perpetual light shine on him. Amen.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
CHRISTINE MURPHY
