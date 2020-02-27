|
|
SILVA, EDWIN J.
78, a lifelong resident of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Edwin was the beloved husband of the late Sandra J. (Gray) Silva and the son of the late Jeffery and Mary (Souza) Silva.
Ed believed in education and a strong work ethic. After graduating from Cranston High School, he served in both the US Army and Air National Guard of RI and as a reserve of the US Air Force while earning two bachelor degrees in business administration from Bryant and Roger Williams Colleges. Ed worked as an executive in the jewelry industry for more than 50 years. He was employed by Jewel Case Corp and International Packaging, in addition to running his own small businesses.
"Big Ed", as he was fondly called by all who knew him, was a competitive card player, avid golfer and a huge New England sports fan. He loved to drive, from drag racing as a teenager to travelling to all the places where his children lived with his devoted co-pilot of 52 years, Sandra. While at these favorite spots, he enjoyed coaching and cheering on his favorite players, his children and grandchildren.
Ed is survived by his children Lisa Autiello and her husband Dan of Windemere, FL, Donna Narduzzi and her husband Pat of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeffrey Silva and his wife Kim of Chicago, IL, Michael Silva and his wife Rhonda of Orlando, FL and Deanna Marinucci of Cranston. Edwin was the treasured grandpa of Cassandra, Daniel, Zachary and Gabriella Autiello, Arianna, Christina, Patrick and Isabella Narduzzi, Christopher, Alexa, Michaela and Ryan Silva, Michael, Jenna, and Benjamin Silva, Luca Marinucci and one great granddaughter, Riley Silva.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hill Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday from 4-8pm.
A special thank you to Beacon Hospice and nurse Ruth for their loving care and support during his final days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Edwin's name to: Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence, RI 02914. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020