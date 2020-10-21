1/
Edythe L. (Petrarca) Finnerty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edythe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FINNERTY, EDYTHE L. (PETRARCA)
92, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late James T. Finnerty. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Irene (Lancellotta) Petrarca.
Edythe worked for New England Telephone Co. (now Verizon) for 34 years, starting as a switchboard operator and retiring as a right of way supervisor in 1984. A 1986 graduate of the University of Rhode Island; she had a love of travel, theater, music, and reading. A life member of both the Pawtuxet Valley Preservation and Historical Society and the Telephone Pioneers, she was a past volunteer for Providence Street School, the McCauley House, Literacy Volunteers of America, and a former member of the Italian Heritage Committee of Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin and his wife Barbara of North Carolina, Keith and his wife Maryann of Rhode Island, and James of California. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael of Colorado and Katherine (deceased). She was predeceased by her five siblings, Pasquale Petrarca, Etta Cayouette, Mary Ucci, Rose DeCesare, and Anita Anderson
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass for her on Wednesday October 28th at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, Providence St., West Warwick, in which everyone is required to wear mask. Visiting hours and burial are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Rhode Island.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved