FINNERTY, EDYTHE L. (PETRARCA)
92, of West Warwick, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at Hope Health Hospice, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late James T. Finnerty. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Irene (Lancellotta) Petrarca.
Edythe worked for New England Telephone Co. (now Verizon) for 34 years, starting as a switchboard operator and retiring as a right of way supervisor in 1984. A 1986 graduate of the University of Rhode Island; she had a love of travel, theater, music, and reading. A life member of both the Pawtuxet Valley Preservation and Historical Society and the Telephone Pioneers, she was a past volunteer for Providence Street School, the McCauley House, Literacy Volunteers of America, and a former member of the Italian Heritage Committee of Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin and his wife Barbara of North Carolina, Keith and his wife Maryann of Rhode Island, and James of California. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael of Colorado and Katherine (deceased). She was predeceased by her five siblings, Pasquale Petrarca, Etta Cayouette, Mary Ucci, Rose DeCesare, and Anita Anderson
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass for her on Wednesday October 28th at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Church, Providence St., West Warwick, in which everyone is required to wear mask. Visiting hours and burial are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Rhode Island.