Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
RI Veterans Cemetery
Exeter, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edythe Menke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edythe M. (Fuller) Menke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edythe M. (Fuller) Menke Obituary
MENKE, EDYTHE M. (FULLER)
93, of Aurora, CO, a former longtime resident of North Kingstown, passed away on July 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her sister Lorraine (Fuller) Regan, and her brothers, Robert and John Fuller, along with her beloved grandson, Christopher. She is survived by three sons, Eric (Sandy) of Narragansett RI, Stephen (Leslie) of Fayetteville NY, James of Aurora, and daughter, Maureen (Alan) of Aurora. She leaves behind five loving grandsons, Emmett, Peter (Sarah), Elliott, Alex (Lara) and Sean Hampson, three treasured great-grandchildren Milo (Emmett) and Brenden and Owen (Peter) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass was offered in Aurora on July 22nd. Interment services will be held at the RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter on October 9th at 12:30PM. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wildlife Rehabilitators of RI, 2865 Tower Hill Rd, Saunderstown, RI 02874 in memory of Edythe Menke. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edythe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now