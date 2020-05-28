|
|
SWEET, EILEEN B. (MAHER)
87, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. She was the wife of the late Horace D. Sweet. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Yvonne B. (Durning) Maher. Eileen worked as an administrative assistant at The URI Oceanography Graduate School for thirty two years before retiring in 2000. She was a gifted artist and the best grandmother/great grandmother a kid could ever want! She was the beloved mother of five children: Steven D. Sweet and his wife Karen, the late Michael J. Sweet, Eileen E. Sweet, Colleen E. Sweet, Christine H. Sweet and partner Mark A. Hazard; cherished and adored grandmother of Christopher, Brandon, Brett, Jared and Alexis; and doting great-grandmother of Kaia, with whom she was absolutely smitten! A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Narragansett. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020