CASSIDY, EILEEN (HALPIN)
82, formerly of Edgewood, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. She was the beloved wife of Gerald of Bonita Springs, FL. Born in Larchmont, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Regina Halpin.
Besides her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her three children; G. Joseph Cassidy of West Warwick, Stephen Cassidy and his wife Dena (Hall) of Greenville, and Susan Petrini of Milford, MA, her sister Regina Senatore of Warwick, and brother Frank Halpin of Manalpan, NJ, three cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Caroline, and Jack Cassidy, and three great grandchildren.
She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with her family. She was a seasonal resident of York Beach, ME for 40 years. Her friends knew Eileen for her dry sense of humor, which she maintained throughout her illness. Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.
Her siblings Thomas, Robert and James Halpin and Mary Quinn predecease her.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Paul Church of Edgewood, Warwick Ave., Cranston at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Jerry at 9621 Cypress Hammock Circle, #202, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Cancer Society
