1/1
Eileen (Halpin) Cassidy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASSIDY, EILEEN (HALPIN)
82, formerly of Edgewood, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. She was the beloved wife of Gerald of Bonita Springs, FL. Born in Larchmont, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Regina Halpin.
Besides her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her three children; G. Joseph Cassidy of West Warwick, Stephen Cassidy and his wife Dena (Hall) of Greenville, and Susan Petrini of Milford, MA, her sister Regina Senatore of Warwick, and brother Frank Halpin of Manalpan, NJ, three cherished grandchildren, Samantha, Caroline, and Jack Cassidy, and three great grandchildren.
She was an avid golfer and loved spending time with her family. She was a seasonal resident of York Beach, ME for 40 years. Her friends knew Eileen for her dry sense of humor, which she maintained throughout her illness. Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.
Her siblings Thomas, Robert and James Halpin and Mary Quinn predecease her.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Paul Church of Edgewood, Warwick Ave., Cranston at 10:00 AM. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Jerry at 9621 Cypress Hammock Circle, #202, Bonita Springs, FL, 34135. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Visit: JWSFH.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved