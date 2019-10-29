Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Sebastian Church
67 Cole Ave.
Providence, RI
Eileen E. O'Connell RN Obituary
O'CONNELL, EILEEN E. RN
96, of Angell St., died Saturday at Elmhurst Extended Care. She was the wife of the late Dr. William J. O'Connell. A lifelong Providence resident, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Emma (McGettrick) Hagan. She leaves a son: William J. O'Connell, III and was sister of the late Joseph C. Hagan
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10am in St Sebastian Church, 67 Cole Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to . Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
