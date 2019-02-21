|
|
LINDENBURG, EILEEN FRANCES (Prendergast)
83, of Bristol, RI, peacefully entered eternal life on February 18th, at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family and is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 from the
W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol at 10 a.m. Calling hours are Friday February 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019