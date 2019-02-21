The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
330 Wood Street
Bristol, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Lindenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Frances (Prendergast) Lindenburg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen Frances (Prendergast) Lindenburg Obituary
LINDENBURG, EILEEN FRANCES (Prendergast)
83, of Bristol, RI, peacefully entered eternal life on February 18th, at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family and is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday February 23, 2019 from the
W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 330 Wood Street, Bristol at 10 a.m. Calling hours are Friday February 22, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Download Now