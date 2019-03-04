|
|
COONEY, EILEEN G.
passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, March 1. Born in Providence on June 9, 1943, Eileen was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Quinn) and Noel J. Cooney.
Eileen attended St. Mary Academy - Bay View and graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C.
Her career began as a social worker in Boston but then turned to law. She was an honors graduate of Suffolk University Law School where she was on the editorial board of the Law Review. Eileen clerked for Rhode Island Supreme Court Chief Justice Joseph Bevilaqua. She then was appointed as a Special Assistant Attorney General handling civil litigation, trials and appeals before going into the private practice of the law. The Rhode Island Bar Association awarded Eileen the Dorothy Lohmann Community Service Award for her volunteer work with women in need at Dorcas Place.
Eileen is survived by her four sisters, Rosemary Dean (Jack), Susan Murphy (Jim), Karen Burke (Joe) and Patricia Dandrea (Brian). She is survived by her thirteen nieces and nephews and thirteen grand-nieces and nephews. She was devoted to them all. Eileen enjoyed her Irish heritage, it's history, music, literature, landscape and people. Eileen also loved politics, especially at the local level. She was actively involved in the Cranston Democratic Party and volunteered for several candidates.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 8:45 from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St. Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Paul's Church, 1 St. Paul Place, Edgewood. Burial will follow in St Francis Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-7pm. Donations in Eileen's memory should be sent to St. Mary Academy - Bay View, 3070 Pawtucket Avenue, Riverside, RI. 02915. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019