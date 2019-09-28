|
|
Iannetta, Eileen
93, passed on September 26th. She was the wife of the late Nicandro Iannetta, they lived their entire lives together in Cumberland.
Born in Widnes, Lancaster, England, she had been employed by Gracious Living and Ann & Hope, Cumberland. She later continued her passion for nursing at the former Notre Dame Hospital, Central Falls and the Fogarty Hospital, Woonsocket. Mrs. Iannetta liked reading short novels, writing memories of life's Journey and music of all varieties.
Eileen had a loving heart, beautiful smile and a friendly helping hand.
She is survived by her son, Frank Iannetta, grandchildren, Kristin, Mike and Beth, great grandchildren, Makala, Nick and Max, great grant grandchildren Cashius and Aaliya. She was the mother of the late Kathy Iannetta.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 30th from 10am until noon followed by a service at noon in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 28, 2019