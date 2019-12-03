|
|
O'HARE, EILEEN LOUISE
passed away December 1, 2019. Eileen was the beloved sister of Patricia Smith Boragine (Nicholas), John J. O'Hare (Kathryn), and the late Daniel Smith. Daughter of the late John Sylvester and Eileen Louise (Baggott) O'Hare. Her funeral will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019