Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
8:45 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton Street
Providence, RI
Eileen Louise O'Hare

Eileen Louise O'Hare Obituary
O'HARE, EILEEN LOUISE
passed away December 1, 2019. Eileen was the beloved sister of Patricia Smith Boragine (Nicholas), John J. O'Hare (Kathryn), and the late Daniel Smith. Daughter of the late John Sylvester and Eileen Louise (Baggott) O'Hare. Her funeral will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-7 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
