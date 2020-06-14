RAFFERTY, EILEEN M. (DEERING)
100, a retired associate professor at Bryant College, died May 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Rafferty. Beloved mother of Mark B. Rafferty (wife Linda) of Smithfield. Sister of the late Henry C. and Andrew W. Deering.
Mass of Christian burial at St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield Friday, June 19 at 10:30 AM. Burial with military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 (www.macular.org). To read her complete obituary and offer condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.