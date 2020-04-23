|
|
Lewis, Eileen P. (Farrell),
91, of Greenville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, a daughter of two Irish immigrants, the late Henry J. and Helen (Murray) Farrell, Eileen had been a resident of Greenville for the past 49 years. She was a devoted mother to six children and grandmother to ten grandchildren.
Eileen attended St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation in Providence, class of 1946, and Bryant College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant in the Rhode Island State Department of Transportation until her retirement and previously worked for the Smithfield School Department. She was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. Phillip's Church in Smithfield, RI. Eileen was proud of her Irish heritage and her favorite "holiday" was St. Patrick's Day. She loved music, dancing, and traveling, but found her greatest joy in raising her children and doting on her grandchildren. Throughout her years in Greenville, many of our friends would stop by to visit Eileen long after we had moved out of the house! She was a great listener and emotional support to many.
She is survived by a son, Brian E. Lewis (Geraldine); five daughters, Karen E. Medici (Michael), Kathy A. Capano (Joseph II), Deborah E. Lewis (David Williams), Susan M. Silva (Michael Haigh), Diane M. Lewis-Brien (Paul Brien); ten grandchildren, Michael Silva Jr., Joseph Capano III, Matthew Silva, Francesco Capano, Alexia Medici Gardella (Derek), Nicholas Silva, Daniel Medici, Shannon Lewis, Brendan Lewis, and Corey Williams, as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by all. Eileen was predeceased by her four brothers, Henry J. Farrell, J. Vincent Farrell, Gerald F. Farrell, Alfred M. Farrell; two sisters, Mary L. Jones and Dorothy A. Farrell, and former husband, Howard C. Lewis. The funeral and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park Street, Suite 202, Needham Heights, MA 02494. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020