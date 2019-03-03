|
|
PIETRASZKA, Eileen V. (Stanton)
91, of St. Elizabeth's Manor Bristol, RI, passed away peacefully March 1, 2019 with her children by her side. Born to the late John and Edith (Riley) Stanton of Pawtucket, RI, Eileen was a lifelong Rhode Island resident.
She is predeceased by her husband Julian T. Pietraszka, brother John J. Stanton and sister Maryellen Stanton.
Eileen found her greatest joy in life caring for her children. An adored matriarch, Eileen was happiest when surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful, nurturing and supportive mother and nana. Fiercely independent and a strong woman, ahead of her time, Ma's source of strength and mischievous Irish sense of humor were among the greatest gifts left to "all her kids".
Prior to retirement at 75, when not present in the joy filled home she created, Eileen, in her many years of employ as a cook, could be found preparing meals for the residents of several nursing homes in the Pawtucket area and later for children in the Head Start program in Warren.
Eileen is remembered with love and admiration by her children: Eileen A. Sawyer and husband Raymond of Pawtucket, Julian A. Peters of Pawtucket, Edith M. Barry and husband Michael of Pawtucket, the late Thomas J. Pietraszka and wife Leslie of Pawtucket, Leslie A. Peters of Fort Lauderdale, Fl, and David Pietraszka and wife Gina of Westerly; her grandchildren Tracey Sawyer, Jennifer Sawyer Greenlaw, Allison Sawyer Ferguson, Meaghan Barry, Michael Barry, Adrienne Pietraszka, Jared Pietraszka, Andrew Pietraszka, Peyton Pietraszka; great grand-children Lauren Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Alexa Gustavsen, Jackson Gustavsen, Reece Pietraszka Rivera, Milani Pietraszka, Thomas Pietraszka, Asher Ferguson. She is also fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Barbara Stanton.
Eileen will be remembered as a selfless and faith-filled woman. Her legacy is the love and happiness she brought to the lives she touched as mother, grandmother and kind friend to all.
Those wishing to honor Eileen's memory, can make a donation in her name to St. Elizabeth Manor, One Dawn Hill, Bristol, RI 02809.
Funeral and burial will be private. For online condolences: CheethamFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2019