|
|
OSBORNE, EILEENE (EDMONDS)
91, passed away at home in East Providence, RI on Monday, November 4, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Clarence (Clay) J. Osborne. They were married in 1971 and enjoyed 35 blissful years of marriage together before Clay's passing in 2006.
Born in New Haven, CT on September 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Maude Grayson.
Mrs. Osborne was an Office Manager for the E. H. Ashley, Inc. jewelry company in Riverside, RI until her retirement.
She was a 50-year member of First Baptist Church in North Attleborough, MA where she contributed to many groups and organizations within the church. Her angelic voice could also be heard in the choir.
Mrs. Osborne leaves her loving son Jeffrey Lee Hosley, grandchildren James Royal Hosley IV and Joy Hosley, 4 great grandchildren, many cousins, family and friends to cherish her memory.
She was predeceased by her dear son James Royal Hosley III.
For more details please visit bellfuneralhome.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 8, 2019