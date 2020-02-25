|
CAMBIO, ELAINE ANN,
76, passed away February 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Russo) Cambio and leaves many cousins and friends, including Anne Marra with whom she resided.
Elaine had worked as the executive secretary of Hospital Trust for over 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, including her many winter trips to Florida, as well as music and spending time with family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020