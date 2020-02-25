Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Edward Church
997 Branch Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Cambio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Ann Cambio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Ann Cambio Obituary
CAMBIO, ELAINE ANN,
76, passed away February 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Carmella (Russo) Cambio and leaves many cousins and friends, including Anne Marra with whom she resided.
Elaine had worked as the executive secretary of Hospital Trust for over 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, including her many winter trips to Florida, as well as music and spending time with family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Edward Food & Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -