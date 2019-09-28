Home

RICCI, ELAINE ANN
78, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Paul A. Ricci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Leo Boule and Liana (Nardi) Boule. Mrs. Ricci worked as a Guidance Secretary at Narragansett High School for many years. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Steven, David (Lisa), Douglas (Lisa), and Donna (Michelle); her three grandchildren, Kristen, Brian, and Matthew; her sister, Maureen Tenczar, and her husband, Robert. She was the heart and soul of her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd, Narragansett. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers donations in Elaine's memory may be made to the Narragansett High School Scholarship Fund, 245 South Pier Rd., Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
