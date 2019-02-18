Home

Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front Street
Lincoln, RI
Burial
Following Services
St. Francis Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
Elaine C. Micale Obituary
MICALE, ELAINE C.
73, of Angell Road, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Frank J. Micale. Mr. & Mrs. Micale had been married for fifty-four years.
Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late Alfred and Eileen (Vaudreil) Moreau, she had lived in Lincoln since 1965.
Mrs. Micale worked as an inserter for the Providence Journal Co., retiring in 2010.
Besides her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Mary Melissa Marques, and her husband Antonio, of Lincoln; one son, Randall Micale, and his wife Robin, of Manville; one brother, Wayne Moreau of South Attleboro, Mass.; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Beverly Kennedy.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Tuesday, from 4:00–7:00 p.m. For directions and guest book, please visit bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
