Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Loreto
346 Waterman Avenue
East Providence, RI
View Map
Elaine D. DiFruscio Obituary
DiFRUSCIO, ELAINE D.
80, of Miles Avenue, East Providence, died peacefully on September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert DiFruscio.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Helen Davis, she was a life-long resident of East Providence.
Mrs. DiFruscio was a Lunch Lady for the East Providence School Department for 10 years before retiring in 2004.
Elaine was a communicant of Our Lady of Loreto and a member of the East Providence Senior Center. She enjoyed Bocce Ball and cooking.
She is survived by a son, John DiFruscio of Pawtucket. She was a sister of the late Sandra Sietta, Frank Davis and Juney Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 17, 2019 in Our Lady of Loreto, 346 Waterman Avenue, East Providence at 10 a.m. Calling hours are on Monday September 16, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside from 5-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
