DeRobbio, Elaine
Elaine B. DeRobbio, age 92, of South Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 23, 2020, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Mrs. DeRobbio was the beloved wife of the late Tullio A. DeRobbio and the much-loved mother of Donna DeRobbio-Beiter (Robert) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Lia DeRobbio Rushton (William) of Birmingham, Alabama. She also leaves behind three cherished grandchildren, Alisha Newton Schopp (Frederick), Tullia P. Rushton, and William J. Rushton, and one great granddaughter, Emerson H. Schopp.
Always close to her heart were her late sister-in-law Enzina DeRobbio Sammartino, late brother-in-law Louis "Sonny" Sammartino, sister-in-law Dora DeRobbio Anjoorian, and late sister Jeanne Bonjour Johnson along with her nieces and nephews Linda DeRobbio, Patricia Sammartino, Laura Anjoorian, Claudia Sammartino Smith (Chris), Peter Anjoorian, Robert Johnson (Susan), and Roy Johnson (Georgiana).
All funeral arrangements, handled by Cranston Murphy Funeral Home of North Kingston, will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020