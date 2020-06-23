TASHJIAN, ELAINE E. (ARALDO)
age 94, formerly of Pocono Drive, Warwick, and later Greenwich Farms, Warwick, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. Wife of the late Herbert Tashjian. Mother of Leslie Tanda Tashjian. For funeral information and complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.