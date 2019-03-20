The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
MAIO, ELAINE G.
80, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hopkins Manor in North Providence. She was the beloved wife of John R. Maio. Born in Providence, Elaine was the daughter of the late Batiste and Ida (San Antonio) DeLuca. Mrs. Maio worked as a secretary at family court for the State of RI, many years, before retiring.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children Robert, Thomas, and Tracie E. Maio, all of Cranston. Elaine was the cherished grandmother of Harrison, Mitchell, Ashlyn, and Avery. She was the dear sister of Batiste DeLuca, sister in-law of Jean and Mo Dionne, Linda and Tom Malone, Frank Maio, and leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
