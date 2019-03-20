MAIO, ELAINE G.

80, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Hopkins Manor in North Providence. She was the beloved wife of John R. Maio. Born in Providence, Elaine was the daughter of the late Batiste and Ida (San Antonio) DeLuca. Mrs. Maio worked as a secretary at family court for the State of RI, many years, before retiring.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children Robert, Thomas, and Tracie E. Maio, all of Cranston. Elaine was the cherished grandmother of Harrison, Mitchell, Ashlyn, and Avery. She was the dear sister of Batiste DeLuca, sister in-law of Jean and Mo Dionne, Linda and Tom Malone, Frank Maio, and leaves behind her loving nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2019