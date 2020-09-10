PALLESCHI, ELAINE J.
93, passed on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Luigi and Carmella (Carrazzo) Palleschi. She was the beloved sister of Connie Tomasetti and the late Estelle Boland, Louis and Donald Palleschi. She also leaves many nieces and nephews all so dear to her heart. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10AM in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4-7PM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers.
