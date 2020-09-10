1/1
Elaine J. Palleschi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PALLESCHI, ELAINE J.
93, passed on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Luigi and Carmella (Carrazzo) Palleschi. She was the beloved sister of Connie Tomasetti and the late Estelle Boland, Louis and Donald Palleschi. She also leaves many nieces and nephews all so dear to her heart. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10AM in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 4-7PM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers.
For Complete Obituary visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved