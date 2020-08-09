1/1
Elaine L. (Knowles) Weygand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEYGAND, ELAINE L. (KNOWLES)
Age 72 of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle against cancer for over a decade. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Bugsy" E. Weygand. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Franklin "Leo" Knowles and Phyllis M. (Palumbo) Knowles.
Elaine was employed by Great Northern Products Ltd. and Kenny Manufacturing Co. where she worked as an export coordinator before retiring. Devoted to her family, Elaine's grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was the beloved mother of Michael J. Keegan (Jessica Coristine), Alecia L. Keegan, Kirsten A. Keegan-Vasquez (Francisco), and Kim C. Desjardins; adoring grandmother of Jacob C. Keegan, Nicolas "Coco" E. Keegan, Anna-Katja Keegan, Ashley Desjardins, Emma Desjardins, and Alecia's cat, Leo C. Keegan. Elaine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, John W. Knowles.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown.
Her Memorial Service will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society, RI Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
The funeral home staff will monitor safety and capacity protocols. Please wear face coverings. Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved