WEYGAND, ELAINE L. (KNOWLES)
Age 72 of North Kingstown, passed away at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle against cancer for over a decade. She was the loving wife of the late Charles "Bugsy" E. Weygand. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Franklin "Leo" Knowles and Phyllis M. (Palumbo) Knowles.
Elaine was employed by Great Northern Products Ltd. and Kenny Manufacturing Co. where she worked as an export coordinator before retiring. Devoted to her family, Elaine's grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was the beloved mother of Michael J. Keegan (Jessica Coristine), Alecia L. Keegan, Kirsten A. Keegan-Vasquez (Francisco), and Kim C. Desjardins; adoring grandmother of Jacob C. Keegan, Nicolas "Coco" E. Keegan, Anna-Katja Keegan, Ashley Desjardins, Emma Desjardins, and Alecia's cat, Leo C. Keegan. Elaine is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, John W. Knowles.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home of North Kingstown.
Her Memorial Service will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society
, RI Chapter, 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886, will be appreciated.
The funeral home staff will monitor safety and capacity protocols. Please wear face coverings. Kindly visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
for information and online condolences.