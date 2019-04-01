Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Ave.
Johnston, RI
View Map
Elaine M. (Biccicco) Albano Obituary
ALBANO, ELAINE M. (BICCICCO)
75, of Johnston, passed away March 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carmine R. Albano.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lena (Cerio) Biccicco.
Elaine was the mother of Gina Albano-Pine and her husband Robert and Carmine R. Albano, Jr. and his fiancé Julie. She was also the sister of the late Carol Merrola and Joann Biccicco.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Wednesday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the Gloria Gemma Foundation; www.gloriagemma.org. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
