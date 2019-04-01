|
|
ALBANO, ELAINE M. (BICCICCO)
75, of Johnston, passed away March 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carmine R. Albano.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lena (Cerio) Biccicco.
Elaine was the mother of Gina Albano-Pine and her husband Robert and Carmine R. Albano, Jr. and his fiancé Julie. She was also the sister of the late Carol Merrola and Joann Biccicco.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Wednesday at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elaine's memory to the Gloria Gemma Foundation; www.gloriagemma.org. For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2019