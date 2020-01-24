|
|
passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at the age of 102. She was the widow of Earl Greany, the mother of Patricia Lois Jennings (C. Russell) and the late Janice Leah Moran (the late William Moran), the grandmother of six (Jeffrey Jennings, Michael Jennings, David Moran, Lori Moran, Jill Jennings, Erin Moran Sartini), the great grandmother of eight, and the valued friend of many. Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, she spent most of her life in Greenville, RI. In her last year of life, she moved to central Massachusetts where she was loved and cared for with tenderness at the Hospice of the Fisher Home. Dottie lived a long, happy, and laughter-filled life. An avid Tom Brady and Red Sox fan, she read the Providence Journal daily (without glasses!) and she will be dearly missed.
Those who wish to memorialize her life may donate to Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Massachusetts, 01002
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020