FIORENZANO, ELAINE M. (PONTON)
died on January 21st at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family at home. Elaine was the wife of the late John Fiorenzano, and daughter of the late Thomas Ponton and Winifred Hall Ponton. After growing up in Edgewood, she raised her family in Warwick, and spent her later years in Wakefield.
A graduate of Edgewood Junior College, she was employed by Kidder Peabody brokerage firm and then Taylor Travel in Providence. She transferred to New York with the agency, residing at the Barbizon Hotel for Women, and enjoyed many international trips. She was also a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Human Studies in 1993.
Elaine was a member of the Literacy Volunteers of America and tutored adults at International House in Providence. She was an active volunteer for West Bay Community Action for many years and loved to ice skate, knit, and play Scrabble.
She is survived by three daughters, Lynn Fiorenzano, Dr. Joy Ziegler and husband James, Ann Cibelli and husband Robert, one brother, Thomas Ponton of CA, three sisters, Gloria Petri and Suzanne Fredricks of AZ, and Joan Horner of NH. She was the grandmother of Meg and Kate Ziegler, and Nicole Cibelli.
Calling hours will be Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 12-2PM, with a service to follow at the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown, RI. Burial will be private at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the Warwick Public Library, 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 24, 2020