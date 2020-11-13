FRASER, ELAINE M. (GRENIER)
92, of Acres of Pine Rd., Coventry, passed at Kent Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Donald M. Fraser Jr. in 2005. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Aime and Henrietta (Gorman) Grenier.
Elaine graduated from West Warwick High School in 1946. She was employed as an administrative secretary at Kent Hospital and later Westview Nursing Home before retiring in 1986. Elaine enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Elaine was a dedicated Boston Red Sox fan.
She was the mother of Kathleen A. Williams (David), Robert W. Fraser (late wife Elizabeth Michele Fraser), Donna E. Butler, Carolyn A. Bates (Kevin), and Joan L. Barrera. Elaine was the sister of Robert Grenier, Nancy Johnson, and the late Aime, Richard, Roland Grenier, Mary Hayes and Henrietta Dodd.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private for the family. Memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society ( www.nationalmssociety.org ) would be appreciated. Arrangements are with the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT in Coventry. iannottifh.com